EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An accident involving a Semi Truck appears to be blocking traffic on I-10 E at Enchanted Hills Drive.

According to EPPD, east and west lanes are blocked on 1-10 and Transmountain.

No known injuries at this time.

We will provide an update as we receive more information.

KTSM reporter Shelby Kapp took photos of the scene.