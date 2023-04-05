EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — “Nautical Bowls”, a new açaí bowl restaurant, will open up its first location during the summer in Eastlake Commons.

El Paso resident, Paul E. Garcia is set to bring a Minnesota-based acai concept, which will be located at 12261 Eastlake Suite B203, that offers superfood bowls with healthy ingredients that pack a nutritious punch.

“I am proud that El Paso is one of the first to open in Texas. Our community is definitely ready for a healthy quick food concept that tastes delicious,” Garcia said.

The restaurant aims to promote a healthy and active lifestyle for the community. The menu is said to stand out with high quality ingredients that not only taste good but are also designated to give you energy throughout the day.

“Our upscale acai bowls are gluten free, dairy free, plant based and soy-free; contain zero refined sugars; and are made with organic, all-natural ingredients,” Garcia said.

Our doors will open in the summer of 2023 and we will kick-off our grand opening with free bowls. We hope to see you there and make sure to follow us on social media.”