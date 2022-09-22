EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer is celebrating Hispanic Heritage month by donating thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment to a local organization.

Academy Sports + Outdoors through October 15 will be selecting several Hispanic-led youth organizations to donate to. On Wednesday, the El Paso Border Youth Athletic Association received $3,000 worth of baseball equipment, which included new baseballs, bats, gloves, helmets, practice equipment, and more.

The goal is to help more local youth take up the sport of baseball.











For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store