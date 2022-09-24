EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – 17-year-old Abraham Romero’s funeral was held today at Las Cruces first, followed by St. Joseph’s cemetery where he was laid to rest.

Romero was a linebacker for the Organ Mountain Varsity Football team. He lost his life after battling a three week medically induced coma. This was due to him collapsing at a game. Community members and family attended to pay their respects and to say their final goodbyes. People were on the streets holding signs that said ‘Abe’. Police and firemen were salting each car as they drove into the cemetery.

“It’s a lot to go see your friend in a coffin.” Steve Castille, Organ Mountain Football Coach