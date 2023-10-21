EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – About 200 people marched and gathered in Downtown El Paso on Saturday, Oct. 21, to express their support for the Palestinian people.

Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas have been at war for 15 days since Hamas launched a series of attacks on Israel.

According to CNBC, the initial attack on Israel killed 1,400 people and 200 people were taken hostage.

Sebastian Esquivel/KTSM

More than 4,000 people have been killed in Gaza and more than 13,000 have been injured since the Israel-Hamas war began, according to Palestinian authorities.

The group here in the Borderland was chanting “Free Palestine” as they marched Downtown and then gathered at San Jacinto Plaza to hear speakers.

A KTSM crew member on the scene said the atmosphere was calm and peaceful.

This follows several rallies and events earlier this month in the Borderland that supported Israel.

One attendee told KTSM that he was there to “show support for the unacceptance of what is going on in the Gaza Strip.”

“The bombardment and onslaught of unarmed civilians, their houses bombarded,” said Hamban Ahmad. “Their streets are being bombarded. They are under siege, no water, no food, no electricity, no medicine. One doctor was talking about having to use vinegar during operations he was working on.”

CNBC reported that a convoy of trucks loaded with humanitarian supplies such as food, water and medicine began entering Gaza from Egypt on Saturday morning.

Another person at the rally, who identified himself as Malak Mossaek, said he was there with his wife to voice support for the Palestinian people.

He urged other people to turn on their TVs, get informed and express an opinion.

“That may help lead to change,” he said.