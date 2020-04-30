Abbott’s statewide stay-at-home order to expire at midnight, begin re-opening plan

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After being one of the last states to issue a statewide stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus, Texas will be one of many that allow it to expire Thursday night.

Gov. Abbott announced on Monday that his order would expire at 11:59 p.m. and phase one of his plan to re-open the economy would get underway on Friday.

He is opening the following businesses to open at 25% capacity:

Retail stores

Restaurants

Malls

Movie theaters

Museums and libraries (hands-on exhibits must remain closed)

All licensed healthcare professionals

If there is not a significant flare-up of coronavirus cases across the state by May 18, Abbott will then allow the businesses to operate 50% capacity. If a small county has five or fewer cases of the virus, that jurisdiction may start at 50% if local leaders wish to allow it.

He also said that if a second wave strikes the state, he may be forced to issue another stay-at-home order.

Not included in the order was the opening of salons, barbershops, bars, or gyms.

Although President Trump signaled earlier this week that he wants to see schools open for the last few weeks of the academic year, Abbott has already ordered schools to remain closed until the fall.