Abbott says El Paso seeing ‘different type’ of virus trend, calls out ‘higher level of social interaction’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott said El Paso County is seeing a “completely different type” of trend in comparison to other parts of the state when it comes to COVID-19.

At a news conference Friday, the governor went through slides with graphs depicting cases in several Texas counties.

Abbott said the line representing the total number of cases in El Paso appeared to be on an upward slope as other counties see their lines “flattening off a little bit.”

“Clearly, El Paso is still in an uptrend right now,” the governor said.

Abbott also said he spoke with Mayor Dee Margo who told him El Paso has been dealing with a “higher level of social interaction than there should have been.”

“The mayor is working to corral that as much as possible,” Abbott said.

The governor then issued a message for El Paso County residents as Easter weekend gets underway.

“Just looking at the trend lines in El Paso, the more you gather in large numbers,” Abbott said, “You really are compromising the health and safety, and maybe the lives, of some of your family members and some of your friends.”

As KTSM previously reported, on Thursday Mayor Margo said that two recent social gatherings in El Paso were tied to 12 coronavirus cases.