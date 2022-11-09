EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Unofficial election results show incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott with big lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke for Texas governor.

Unofficial results show Abbott with over 55 percent of the vote and O’Rourke with over 42 percent.

NBC News has projected that incumbent Greg Abbott is the winner for Texas Governor.

Abbott was in the Rio Grande Valley on Election Night, speaking to a crowd about why he ran again for governor.

“I ran for the farmers and ranchers down here at the border who pleaded for a more secure border in the state of Texas. I ran for the thousands of Texans who came up to me and said, ‘Governor… just keep Texas, Texas,'” Abbott said.

Just about 20 minuets after Abbott finished speaking in the Rio Grande Valley, O’Rourke got on stage in El Paso where he spoke to his supporters, saying this may be the last time he has the opportunity to get up in front of them.

“Challenges that we already have in this state, this democracy under attack, a grid that did not work, women’s rights to make their own decisions about their own bodies under attack here more than anywhere else and most people would just look at that and say, ‘no thanks’ and many did and came to that conclusion,” said O’Rourke.