AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, announced that he is endorsing Incumbent Representative David Spiller for Texas House District 68.

“From border security to cutting taxes to defending your values from the far left, David Spiller is one of Texas’s strongest conservatives on the issues,” Gov. Abbott said. “It’s my honor to endorse Representative David Spiller.”

Spiller won the 2022 Republican Primary Election after receiving 68.2% of the votes, defeating challenger Mark Middleton, who was indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2021 along with his wife for charges connected to the January 6 Capitol Riots.

Spiller will run unopposed for the TX-68 seat after no Democratic candidates filed for the 2022 Democratic Primary, meaning none will appear on the November 2022 ballot.

Spiller, Jacksboro’s former city attorney, was elected to represent District 68 in 2021 after defeating Nocona businessman Craig Carter in a runoff election.

Prior to the election of Spiller, the last person to sit in the House District 68 seat was Drew Springer, who stepped down from the role after being elected to the Texas Senate District 30 seat.

Currently, Texas House District 68 includes Hardeman, Jack, Montague, Throckmorton, Wilbarger, and Young Counties.

Texoma’s Homepage is Your Local Election Headquarters. Make sure to stick with us for coverage of the upcoming November 2022 General Midterm Elections.