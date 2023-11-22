EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Fire Department extinguished a fire on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at an abandoned house on Brownlee Avenue.

The Fire Department says firefighters were dispatched just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, to a report of a residential structure fire on the 1200 block of Brownlee Avenue.

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, Las Cruces firefighters extinguished a fire in this abandoned house on Brownlee Avenue. Photo: Las Cruces Fire Department

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire emitting from the boarded-up house.

All windows and doors were sealed with plywood which delayed entry into the home and crews utilized saws as well as hand tools to make entry, according to the Fire Department.

Once inside the home, firefighters extinguished the fire within 10 minutes and a search of the residence confirmed it was unoccupied.

No injuries were reported.

Damage estimates and the cause of the fire are still under review.