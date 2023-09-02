EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Aaron Jones’ Yards for Shoes campaign kicked off its fourth consecutive season by hosting an event Saturday afternoon, Sept. 2 in Winsupply: Sun City Winnelson Branch located at 7179 Copper Queen Dr.

Photos by Sebastian Esquivel – KTSM

Jones and his A&A All the Way Foundation surprised 50 kids at Winsupply with a Yards for Shoes t-shirt and refreshments during the event, according to a press release sent by Capture Sports Marketing.

Capture Sports says the campaign was born in 2020 with Jones committing to donate a pair of Adidas shoes to Wisconsin children for every yard he rushed during the Packers’ regular season (up to 1,000 yards).

Since the campaign’s inception, 1,996 pairs of shoes have been donated. This year, with the continued support of Cousins Subs and the expanded partnership of Winsupply: Sun City Winnelson, Winsupply El Paso HVAC, Jones commits to donating up to 1,500 pairs of shoes to elementary, middle and high school students in both El Paso, Texas and Wisconsin, according to the press release.