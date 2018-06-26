Aaron Jones visits special needs children at Gigi's Playhouse Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photos: Nancy Swopes [ + - ]

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Some local children with special needs got a special surprise at their summer camp on Monday.

Former UTEP Miner and current Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones visited Gigi's Playhouse to spend time with his young fans.

Spent the morning with @Showtyme_33 giving back to the community. The Sun City Cheeseheads, Aaron, and his mom stopped by to visit with the campers from Camp Kadima. He has a true heart for people with special needs. He is a natural with them and they love being around him. pic.twitter.com/7nkbKge2nL — nancy swopes (@charlieswopes) June 25, 2018

According to a tweet, Jones also made a "generous donation" to the Playhouse's Camp Kadima.

Thanks for coming along and for the generous donation to the Camp. It means a lot to @Showtyme_33 and all the kids! https://t.co/OwF46IGsP6 — nancy swopes (@charlieswopes) June 25, 2018

This isn't the first time Jones has made headlines for lending a helping hand. In May, he was photographed pushing an elderly woman in a wheelchair through an airport after he noticed she was having trouble.

"I didn't know that anybody took a picture," Jones said, "I was just doing what anybody else would do."