Aaron Jones visits special needs children at Gigi's Playhouse

By:

Posted: Jun 25, 2018 08:48 PM MST

Updated: Jun 25, 2018 09:03 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Some local children with special needs got a special surprise at their summer camp on Monday.

Former UTEP Miner and current Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones visited Gigi's Playhouse to spend time with his young fans.

According to a tweet, Jones also made a "generous donation" to the Playhouse's Camp Kadima.

This isn't the first time Jones has made headlines for lending a helping hand. In May, he was photographed pushing an elderly woman in a wheelchair through an airport after he noticed she was having trouble. 

"I didn't know that anybody took a picture," Jones said, "I was just doing what anybody else would do."

