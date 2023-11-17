EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Green Bay Packers Running Back Aaron Jones, his brother Alvin and their A&A All The Way Foundation are hosting a turkey drive on Tuesday, Nov. 21 in El Paso.

According to the foundation, 225 turkeys will be provided to families from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. on Tuesday at Hawkins Elementary School located at 5816 Stepherson Ave.

Representatives from the A&A All The Way Foundation will be handing out the turkeys.

“The turkey giveaway is part of Jones’ A&A All The Way Foundation, which he and his brother, Alvin Jones Jr., started in 2020,” the foundation said.