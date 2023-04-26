EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso natives Aaron Jones and Alvin Jones Jr. announced their second annual A&A All the Way Foundation Charity softball game, taking place on Thursday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Southwest University Park.

The event will begin with a home run derby followed by the game at 7:30 p.m. There will also be family-friendly events including a raffle, silent auction and exclusive merchandise.

Tickets will be going on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here: 2023 A&A Charity Softball Game – MyProVenue™ (tickets.com).

The twin brothers will be playing at the event, benefiting their foundation and making an impact on children’s lives. Aside from the Jones brothers, the softball game roster will include “former teammates and other celebrities,” according to a press release from Capture Sports and Entertainment.

The twin brothers hosted their first A&A All the Way Foundation Charity softball game last year with the roster featuring celebrities from “the NBA, NFL, MLB and El Paso community,” according to the press release.

Celebrities in attendance at last year’s game included former MLB power hitter Cody Decker, Denver Nuggets guard Bryn Forbes, and NFL players Eric Stokes, Eric Tomlinson, DeShon Elliott, and others.

Alvin Jones Jr.’s team, the Vino All Stars finished last year’s game beating his brother’s Team Showtyme, 12-10. Aaron Jones says he hopes he can beat his brother’s team this June.