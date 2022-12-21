EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Holiday travel is expected to increase in the next couple of weeks. AAA is anticipating 9 million Texans to travel 50 miles or more by car this Christmas season. Therefore, if you’re planning to hit the road, AAA has shared some holiday travel safety tips to do ahead of time.

“Make a good bet, you’ll arrive safely,” AAA Spokesperson Joshua Zuber said, referring to checking your battery, engine and tires before hitting the road this winter. If your tires are older than three years, get them rotated or changed as well as checking the tread.

An easy way to check the tread, is by flipping a quarter upside down. If you see there is space between Washington’s head and the tread, that means it’s time to change your tires, Zuber says.

When traveling far, make sure the air pressure in your tires is at the appropriate level. According to Tire Outlet, when your tires are cold, most passengers recommend air pressure to be 32 to 35 PSI.

“That’s something easy you can do at home with the tire gauge before you head out. Make sure the PSI is at the appropriate level and the way you can do that is by checking the label on the driver side, the door jam, the vehicle manufacturer has the recommended PSI levels there or in your owner’s manual or you can stop by a discount tire for example, and they will check your tire pressure for free.”

As temperatures keep dropping in the Borderland, Zuber says it’s always a good idea to have chains for your tires just in case, especially if you’re traveling towards the east coast during the holiday period.

Adding that, if you have a trusted technician, prepare your vehicle ahead of time and not wait until last minute.

As for an emergency safety kit, make sure to have all the essentials, it will come in handy when traveling far.

“Don’t forget to have a cell phone charger, a first aid kit, check its expiration date. If you already have one, bring extra helmets and hats and warm gloves. Plenty of drinking water, non-perishable snacks for passengers, including pets.”

Emergency Kit Supplies:

Flashlight

Extra batteries

Flares or reflective lights

Jumper cables

First aid kit

Extra water

Ice scraper

Snow brush

AAA has a free service anybody can use, when you add your zip code at Triple Approved Auto Repair Facility Network. You can also check Top Techs Garage on 6500 Montana Ave Ste3, El Paso, TX 79925.

