EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Clint ISD has a great surprise for 23 of its teachers. They will be designated into the Teacher Incentive Allotment. This will generate additional funding teacher-fused allotment which in turn, allows to reward the top performers.

Teacher effectiveness is recognized in the three levels: Recognized, Exemplary and Master. Every teacher will be surprised by presenting them their checks in the classroom in front of their students with the Superintendent and staff.

This is the amount of funding teachers will receive based on the level they are at. The district qualifies for ranges between $4,800-$22,000.

