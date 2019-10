EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A part of the freeway will be closed in East El Paso Tuesday night.

Interstate 10 West will be completely closed between Hawkins and Airway starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday. It is expected to reopen at 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Drivers will have to exit at Hawkins and re-enter the freeway at Airway.

Crews will be striping the lanes as part of the braided ramps project.