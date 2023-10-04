EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One El Pasoan got the chance to get a new procedure done to help his heart at the Hospitals of Providence.



Isidro Trejo, 58 years old, was the first patient to have both the Aortic and Mitral valves replaced.

“I feel great, and he did a good job,” Trejo said.

Dr. Chalam Mulukutla told KTSM these procedures are minimally invasive, without opening the heart.



“…he had a special valve called the RESILIA Transcatheter Edwards valve. This valve is necessary because it can now inhibit the buildup of calcium. ” Mulukutla, said.

Mulukutla said the vessels they place in patients can last ten years, but if they work as they do, it can be 15 years or longer.



He also said this could give Trejo more time with his family and loved ones.

“When I would walk from here to there, I would get really tired, and my body would hurt because I don’t know why, now I don’t feel that.” Trejo, said.

Trejo said he is blessed with the procedure and the doctors.



Mulukutla told KTSM who the suitable candidates could be for the procedure.

“People that have bad heart disease, bad heart failure, and have valvular heart disease, which means that one of the doors of the heart is in opening or closing correctly, are now candidates for this advanced technology.”



He also said he hopes that more patients will qualify for the procedure as it allows them to do it in their hometown.