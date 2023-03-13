Las Cruces firefighters responded to a fire along the 2900 block of Ancho Avenue on March 12.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Fire Department credited the actions of a fast-thinking neighbor who used a garden hose to help slow down a house fire along the 2900 block of Ancho Avenue on Sunday afternoon, March 12.

Fire officials say the quick-responding neighbor helped to isolate the fire to a bedroom.

The Las Cruces Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 2900 block of Ancho Avenue.

The call reporting the incident was made around 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 12. Upon arrival, the fire was on the second floor of the house, where two adults and two children resided. The fire was controlled by Las Cruces fire within minutes, they said.

Firefighters found the family’s dog, while searching the house. The pet was returned to them unharmed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the estimated damage to the house has not yet been determined.







