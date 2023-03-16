EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An enraged driver was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for driving intoxicated and being in possession of an illegal firearm on Wed. March 15, according to the Horizon City Police Pepartment.

The incident occurred when officers were made aware of a road rage incident near Horizon Boulevard and shortly after, Eduardo Vasquez, was pulled over. Upon investigation, Vasquez was found to be driving while intoxicated and in possession of an illegal firearm.

In the process of detaining Vasquez, he spit on two officers and one officer was bit in the hand. The officer that was bit was treated for minor injuries, according to the police department.

Eduardo Vasquez, was booked for Driving while intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Assault of a Peace Officer and two counts of Harassment of Public Servant.

Vasquez bond is set at $11,000.