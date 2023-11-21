Here is a list of Thanksgiving holiday closures.

El Paso Community College

El Paso Community College (EPCC) will not hold classes or offer services on Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Online registration is available on www.epcc.edu at Self Service Banner.

Classes will resume on Saturday, Nov. 25 and offices will open on Monday, Nov. 27.

Socorro ISD

Socorro Independent School District facilities and campuses will be closed for the Thanksgiving break from Monday through Friday, Nov. 20 through 24. Facilities and campuses will re-open, and classes will resume Monday, Nov. 27. In case of an emergency, please contact SISD Police Services Dispatch at (915) 937-4357.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24, in observance of Thanksgiving. This includes all Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso clinics and the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic.

TTUHSC El Paso libraries will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, and reopen at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27.

Normal hours of operation for the university and clinics will resume Monday, Nov. 27.

Dona Ana Community College

Doña Ana Community College (DACC) announces all campuses and centers will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

There will be no classes for students from Monday, Nov. 20 to Friday, Nov. 24. However, offices will remain open Monday, Nov. 20th to Wednesday, Nov. 22. Campuses and centers will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23and Friday, Nov. 24. In addition, all DACC campuses and centers will be closed Friday, Dec. 22 through Monday, Jan. 1 for the winter holiday.