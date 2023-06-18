EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Sun City Pride and Borderland Rainbow Center talked about the history of Pride and its importance to the LGBTQ+ community in El Paso.

Raul Martinez III, festival director with El Paso Sun City Pride, said the LGBTQ+ community just wants to live among the rest of the community.

Pride dates back to the 70’s.

“…Started as a rebellion against police brutality and discrimination, when Black trans women in the Stonewall Inn in New York were attacked,” Borderland Rainbow Center’s Andi Tiscareno said.

El Paso has shown to be an active part of the community for the last 18 years.

“El Paso has always been at the forefront of being that – to provide rights, equal rights to everybody,” Martinez said.

Tiscareno said her fight is to help make the communities’ goal to simply just exist.

“We just want to live, but with the constant erasure of our visibility, of our rights, you know that’s where we have to push back and make ourselves as loud as possible, which is what the Pride celebrations have always been about. Is making it heard and known that we are here and we’re not going anywhere, and especially for the LGBT community, it’s important to be yourself.” Tiscareno said.

El Paso Sun City Pride created a hashtag #pride365 showing that June is not just a month of Pride celebration but a whole year

Tiscareno and Martinez both believe that everyone was “born this way.”

“There’s always someone out there who feels a little not represented or alone, and it’s important to remind them that they’re not, that it’s OK to exist and live a healthy life amongst their peers and people who do love them and support them,” Martinez said.