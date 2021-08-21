A look at El Paso COVID cases and breakthrough cases, hospitals near capacity but not with COVID patients

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Saturday, the City of El Paso reported 112 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in El Paso County with 47 in the ICU.

The city’s COVID-19 dashboard shows how many breakthrough COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths El Paso has seen. Breakthrough meaning people who are fully vaccinated and still got the virus.

The dashboard shows that a total of 1,339 breakthrough cases have been reported, 111 hospitalizations, and 13 deaths.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego says El Paso’s high vaccination rate is helping to keep numbers down. The city reported 1 new COVID-19 death and 156 new cases.

“We’re at 71 percent now that’s one of the highest in the country you know obviously the highest in Texas so that’s what’s keeping that surge from happening,” said Samaniego.

However, Samaniego says hospitals are near capacity but not with COVID-19 patients.

“Although our hospitals are right at the point of capacity with non-COVID patients right now so any kind of spike and were going to be in a real difficult situation,” said Samaniego.

