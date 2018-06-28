A look ahead at Mexico's elections Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Mexico's election for president is less than a week away, with Enrique Peña Nieto no longer eligible to run, whoever is elected will be in office for the next six years.

UTEP Political Science professor Irasema Coronado told KTSM this election is historic because for the first time ever there is an independent candidate running for president.

She believes this is because people do not think current political parties are meeting their needs.

This has caused several political parties to create coalitions in hopes of winning.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is running for a coalition of pro-worker parties under the National Regeneration Movement, a party known as "MORENA."

According to public opinion polls, Lopez Obrador is the favorite to win followed by Ricardo Anaya. Anaya is running for another coalition party known as "PAN" comprised of the National Action Party and the Party of Democratic Revolution known as "PRD."

Jose Antonio Meade is running under the incumbent party, Institutional Revolutionary Party, known as "PRI" and Jaime Rodriguez is running as an independent.

"If the PRI or the PAN win, I think it will keep the status quo," said Coronado. "If Lopez Obrador wins, he has been touting this idea of Mexico first. He's told people that he would be revisiting the energy policy, the privatization of some of the sectors in the oil and energy sector. That would be a concern for Texans who have investments in energy."

The winner would need to address the growing concern over insecurity in Mexico.

In the weeks leading up to the election, five members of Lopez Obrado's party were found dead, according to state prosecutors.

Among the victims, Emigdio Lopez Avendaño, who was running as a state representative, and four other members of the MORENA party were found dead with gunshot wounds 40-miles from the state capital Oaxaca City, the state prosecutor's office said in a statement late Monday.

Also in Oaxaca state, local politician Raymundo Carmona from the "For Mexico in Front" coalition was shot dead Tuesday afternoon.

"In Juarez there has been an uptick these past few weeks in terms of the violence as well as political violence. There have been 100 candidates on the local level murdered in Mexico," said Coronado. "That's one of the things about the Mexican political system, you have massive changes at the top of an institution creating a lot of instability at the beginning."

Mexico's election will be July 1st.