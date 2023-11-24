EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Psst. Listen up, ladies.

Having trouble figuring out what to get your brothers, dad, boyfriend or husband for Christmas?

Forget sweaters, socks and ties. That’s what women think we want.

Here are some gift ideas for guys who view their life as a daily adventure, whether you work in an office, a construction site or run your own company.

Swiss Army Knives

Victorinox has made Swiss Army Knives since 1884. The Swiss-based company makes dozens upon dozens of different models of knives. But it’s best-known knife – the Classic SD – is arguably the most famous knife in the world.

It comes in a keychain-size 58 mm or 2.2 inches long. It has small blade (don’t let the small size lull you into thinking this is a toy: it comes from the factory razor sharp). The other tools are a handy pair of scissors (with the reputation for being the best scissors made by any multi-tool company in the world) and a nail file with small flathead screwdriver at the end of it.

When most people think of the Classic SD, they think of the model with red plastic cellidor scales. But they do come in nine other colors.

You can also get it with aluminum scales (called alox). This version is more expensive but it is much lighter and thinner, but you don’t get the hidden toothpick and tweezers like you do in the cellidor models.

The Victorinox Tinker Small is the Swiss Army Knife made famous in the TV show “MacGyver.” Photo by Dave Burge/KTSM

Another option is the Swiss Army Knife Tinker, which comes in a couple of different sizes and configurations. This pocket knife was made famous by the original “MacGyver” TV show.

The company has a U.S. facility in Connecticut that it ships out of and you can usually get your knife in just a few days.

Click here for more about Victorinox.

Everyman

Everyman makes popular everyday carry pens called the Grafton.

The Grafton is a nice mid-range pen. It’s not cheap (about $40) but it is certainly not the most expensive pen on the market.

They come in a couple of sizes (including the everyday carry-friendly mini) and styles – twist, click and bolt action.

Grafton Mini in gun metal Photo by Luisa Barrios/KTSM

The pens write well and they look sharp.

Everyman also makes the Holden card wallet with a choice of black, tan and natural leather. They also come with several different colors for its stitching.

I have my eye on a black leather wallet with Aegean blue stitching and a matching Grafton mini click in blue.

The Grafton mini is just a slightly smaller version of the original full-size Grafton and is made with the same care to quality and detail.

Click here to find out more about Everyman.

Wayfinder Carry

If you’ve read this space, you know I have ditched my “George Costanza” wallet and am in search of a light, durable, efficient everyday carry wallet.

So far, the leader in the clubhouse is the Wayfinder Flux, which comes at 4 mm thin and is just big enough to fit your ID and five to seven cards into it.

Wayfinder Flux wallet Courtesy of Wayfinder Carry

It’s made from a polymer-coated, high-tenacity nylon fabric that is waterproof and resists stretching.

It is a game-changer after having a huge wallet in my back pocket for years.

Wayfinder also makes a billfold wallet out of the same material and a passport/notebook holder-style wallet.

For information about Wayfinder Carry, click here.

Olight

Olight is one of the world’s leading makers of flashlights for a variety of functions – EDC, outdoor lighting, tactical, hunting, ambient, headlamps and bikes.

The company is known for having monthly sales and will usually give you, yes, give you a free light when you make a purchase.

Olight i3E EOS flashlight. Photo by Dave Burge/KTSM

My personal favorite is the i3E EOS, which is powered by AAA battery and comes in just one mode. You twist the light to turn it on and off – caveman simple.

But there is a huge array of different lights to check out.

Visit Olight by clicking here. It also has a sister company Obuy that makes EDC gear, like knives and prybars, and it also sells other companies’ EDC products. You can check out Obuy here.

Gerber Gear

Gerber Gear has a 70-year history and has earned a worldwide reputation for making quality multitools and knives.

Gerber Armbar Cork Photo by Dave Burge/KTSM

The Armbar Cork is a personal favorite. It looks more like a pocket knife than a multitool. It has a 2 ½-inch blade that locks, a corkscrew, scissors, can/package opener and a combination tool that is a light prybar, bottle opener and makeshift hammer.

It is great to help you out when you are grilling and entertaining.

Gerber also has frequent sales.

You can learn more about their offerings by clicking here.