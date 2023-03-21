EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Community and business leaders got to experience first-hand what it is like to be a principal at a school during Ysleta Independent School District’s A Day as a Principal event.

“Guest” principals interacted with school staff and students, observed day-to-day school operations, and engaged in various campus activities, according to YISD.

“Though this experience guest principals gain a better understanding of our public schools and share their own knowledge and insights,” according to a release sent out by Ysleta ISD.

Superintendent Dr. Xavier De La Torre hosted a luncheon for guest and campus principals at the district’s central office.