A circus like no other back in town for a thrilling adventure

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– If you are a thrill-seeker, then you are in for a crazy yet fun fusion between circus, theatre, and cabaret.

All perfectly in harmony bringing you a show that will take you back to a dream world filled with nightmares and fantasies.

A circus like no other. Paranormal Cirque is an experience where scare, amuse, and surprise are the main ingredients to this mixture of emotions you will never forget.

This chilling act will transport you to a dark world inhabited by creatures with amazing circus art abilities.

“The show is never exactly the same. If there is one at 5:30 and one at 8:30 they are different. Little by little, it evolves,” said Paranormal Cirque’s General Manager, Benjamin Holland.

Last march performers and crew members received the unfortunate news that the show could no longer go on.

“This is all that we ever do you know everybody lives here, everybody works here, we have families here, and it kind of just took our whole world and put it into a halt,” said Holland.

It was a game of survival with performers and crew members finding themselves stuck in El Paso for over two months.

Having to work construction jobs, or food delivery jobs in order to support their families.

However, this year Paranormal Cirque is back and ready to put on a show.

“The circus is very different from a traditional circus. So believe me that from the moment you cross that Door, you will find totally different what a traditional circus is,” said performer at the cirque, Luis Alberto.

Paranormal cirque’s website states that the show features adult language and material, therefore, anyone ages 13 through 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

If you are interested in this spooky adventure, Paranormal Cirque will be in El Paso through June 6th.

