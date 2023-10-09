EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Early voting is just two weeks away before El Paso County residents cast their vote on several state propositions and a few local ones.

Early voting starts Oct. 23 through Nov. 3. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

On their ballot, all county residents will find 14 state propositions.

Proposition 9 includes voting for retired teachers to receive an increase to their pension based on cost-of-living adjustments.

Retired Franklin High School teacher Tom Davis told KTSM if passed, this proposition will only bring a 2% increase to new retirees, such as him, but that it is still a step in the right direction.

Teachers who retired on or prior to Aug. 31 of 2001 will receive a 6% raise, and those who retired after Aug. 21 of 2001 and on or before Aug. 31 of 2013 will receive a 4% increase to their pension.

“The state saved a lot of money on teachers. That’s part of the reason for this budget surplus. That’s part of the reason property taxes will be going down,” Davis said, explaining Proposition 4 where the voters will decide on actions to lower property taxes.

State Proposition 13 allows the voters to decide to raise the mandatory age for retirement for all state justices and judges.

Former Judge Chris Antcliff believes the retirement age should not be increased to make room for younger judges.

“If we’re going to change anything relating to judges rather than raising the retirement age, I think we ought to adjust the qualifications to become a judge,” Antcliff said.

Horizon City voters will have an additional item to vote on – whether they agree for Cochran Colonia area to become a part of the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District.

Horizon City Mayor Andres Renteria explained if the proposition passes, Horizon City residents would see a slight increase with their utility bills while Cochran Colonia area would see a more significant increase.

You can find all propositions on the sample ballot on El Paso County Election website.