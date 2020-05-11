A 7-month-old infant receives injuries following a fatal accident

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – STI officers responded to the 3900 block of Delta to investigate a fatal single-vehicle collision.
It happened on Sunday, May 10, at around 8 p.m. when Nathaniel West, 36, was driving a 2001 Ford Taurus at an excessive speed.
Passengers included 25-year-old Amber Torres, and a 7 month old child.
According to a release, the car hydroplaned after crossing a puddle of water and struck a cement pillar on the passenger side.
The three passengers were transported to the University Medical Center were Torres was later pronounced dead.
West and the 7 month old infant suffered minor injuries.
This is the 28th traffic fatality of the year compared to 24 this time last year.