A 7-month-old infant receives injuries following a fatal accident

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – STI officers responded to the 3900 block of Delta to investigate a fatal single-vehicle collision.

It happened on Sunday, May 10, at around 8 p.m. when Nathaniel West, 36, was driving a 2001 Ford Taurus at an excessive speed.

Passengers included 25-year-old Amber Torres, and a 7 month old child.

According to a release, the car hydroplaned after crossing a puddle of water and struck a cement pillar on the passenger side.

The three passengers were transported to the University Medical Center were Torres was later pronounced dead.

West and the 7 month old infant suffered minor injuries.

This is the 28th traffic fatality of the year compared to 24 this time last year.

