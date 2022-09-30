EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week six after two games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night.

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Franklin42 FAustin 0 F
Montwood43 FDumas47 F
EastwoodEastlake 34
CoronadoSocorro 0
Pebble HillsChaparral
AmericasChapin
YsletaHorizon
ParklandDel Valle
Bel AirIrvin
HanksEl Paso
San ElizarioCathedral
FabensBowie
Riverside 14Tornillo
Bushland28Alpine
HobbsMayfield
Las CrucesDeming
Santa TeresaGadsden
ArtesiaValencia