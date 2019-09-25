Breaking News
Doña Ana County Sheriff Deputy involved in shooting, man seriously injured

95 murders reported in Juarez in first three weeks of September

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — The violence in Juarez continued on Tuesday, with the city’s two latest murders, marking the 94th and 95th death in the first three weeks of September.

The first reported murder happened in front of a home in South Juarez where Eduardo Mendiola, 23, was gunned down in front of his wife as the two were leaving their home.

A second murder was reported in Colonia Galeana when a construction worker who was building a wall at a home was shot after several suspects arrived at the home and began shooting at him.

No arrests have been made in either case.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

More crime

More Crime