95 murders reported in Juarez in first three weeks of September

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — The violence in Juarez continued on Tuesday, with the city’s two latest murders, marking the 94th and 95th death in the first three weeks of September.

The first reported murder happened in front of a home in South Juarez where Eduardo Mendiola, 23, was gunned down in front of his wife as the two were leaving their home.

A second murder was reported in Colonia Galeana when a construction worker who was building a wall at a home was shot after several suspects arrived at the home and began shooting at him.

No arrests have been made in either case.