EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over 20 trees will be planted in El Paso’s Lower Valley through the 915 Tree Keepers program in the first Fall Neighborhood Tree Planting event.

The City of El Paso’s Community & Human Development Department is launching this program to offer neighborhoods with low tree equity scores (i.e., insufficient tree cover) the opportunity to grow their block’s shade canopy cover.

How to nominate your neighborhood

· Groups of 5+ neighbors on the same block/street who are eager to bring shade to their neighborhood can apply via this link: https://elpasotx.seamlessdocs.com/f/915TreeKeepersApplication

· Once an interest form is completed, the Community & Human Development Department staff will contact the applicant to coordinate tree plantings during an appropriate season

Requirements for becoming a 915 Tree Keeper

· At least five neighbors (more are encouraged) on the same block must all agree to adopt trees

· Participants must live in single-family residences and not be a commercial establishment

· If you are a renter, you are required to seek permission from the property owner

· Nominated households must be in an area with a Tree Equity scorecard of 65% or less. You can look up your neighborhood’s score on the map found on the 915 Tree Keepers webpage

· Each household is eligible to plant two (2) trees in the area between your sidewalk and street

· Each household should be prepared, with the help of volunteers, to spend up to two hours planting their adopted trees

· Each household must sign a participation waiver and an Adopt-a-Tree agreement to maintain and water their trees according to their assigned El Paso Water watering schedule.

WHO: City of El Paso Department of Community and Human Development

WHAT: 915 Tree Keepers Kick Off Event

WHEN: 9 a.m. Saturday, October 28, 2023

WHERE: Intersection of Ben Swain Dr. and Becky Ln.

For more information, visit the 915 Tree Keepers webpage, call (915) 212-1675, or email 915TreeKeepers@ElPasoTexas.gov.