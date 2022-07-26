EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tuesday morning, officials with the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced the award of a $900,000 grant to El Paso County Water Control & Improvement District #4 in Fabens, to improve the Veterans Park Memorial and recreation area.

Officials add that the EDA grant will be matched with $233,298 in local funds.



“The travel and tourism industry is an important part of many local economies across the country…this project will improve a tourism draw for Fabens, attracting new visitors to the city and creating job and business opportunities for the surrounding areas.” Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo.

The grant, funded by the American Rescue Plan, will go to the construction of a Veterans Memorial in the existing park to support the local tourism and outdoor recreation industry and bring new visitors to the city and its businesses.

“The Economic Development Administration’s investment in the City of Fabens will help fund improvements to the Veterans Park Memorial, attracting new visitors and boosting local tourism…This grant will usher in new economic opportunities to the community and will continue to grow and develop the Trans-Pecos region.” Texas Governor Greg Abbott

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Rio Grande Council of Governments (RGCOG).

This project is funded under EDA’s $240 million competitive American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation program. EDA awarded $510 million in 2021 to all 50 states and territories. The two programs are designed to accelerate the recovery of communities that rely on the travel, tourism and outdoor recreation sectors.

Effective May 26, 2022, EDA has officially closed all of its American Rescue Plan programs for applications. The $3 billion program funding will be awarded on a rolling basis through September 30, 2022.

