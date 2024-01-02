EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police in Deming, New Mexico are asking for the public’s help in finding a 90-year-old woman missing since before Thanksgiving.

The Deming Police Department is asking for assistance in locating Wilma Hessler, 90, who was last seen on Nov. 11 at her home in Deming.

She is 4-feet-9, weighs about 100 pounds and has brown eyes and white hair. She may be in Grants, New Mexico, and driving a gold 2009 Ford F350 pickup truck.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Wilma Hessler is asked to contact the Deming Police Department at (575) 546-3011 or dial 911.