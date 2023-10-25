UPDATE: The 9-year-old girl who was reported missing was found safe late Wednesday night, Oct. 25, according to El Paso ISD.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 9-year-old girl from the El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) Lundy Elementary School was reported missing after school at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, according to Lundy’s Instagram account.

The elementary school says she was last seen wearing a purple dress with flowers and a silver backpack with a “J.”

EPISD confirmed the district’s police is assisting the El Paso Police. The district is also aware of a group of community members who are also searching for the girl and is thanking their assistance.

In addition, EPISD released the following statement:

“El Paso ISD is aware of reports of a missing child who is a student enrolled at Lundy Elementary School. There are no reports of irregularities during dismissal at any district campuses Wednesday, Oct. 25. Nonetheless, district leadership and El Paso ISD Police Services will maintain their continual contact with local law enforcement and first-response agencies, and fully assist with active investigations. The safety and security of our students is our highest priority.”. El Paso Independent School District

If you see her, the elementary school is asking the community to call 911.