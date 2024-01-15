EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At an age when most kids are enjoying sports or spending time with friends, 9-year-old Wilbur Coleman III, better known as “Bookie,” breaks the norm.

His unique journey began at the tender age of 6 when he encountered a homeless person holding a sign that simply read “food.” Like any curious child, he turned to his mom for an explanation. Little did he know, this curiosity would ignite a remarkable initiative, transforming him into a local legend in the making within the El Paso community. This dedication led to Bookie earning El Paso’s 2024 Youth Humanitarian Award, a prestigious accolade in remembrance and honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

At the age of 6, Bookie and his mom, Cheree, established “Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hands,” a nonprofit committed to feeding the homeless and migrants in the city. Their organization focuses on crafting and saving leftover food for what Cheree calls “Wasteless Wednesdays,” where they distribute any untouched meals.

Cheree, drawing from personal experience in a homeless shelter, shared with KTSM, “Nobody wakes up and decides to be homeless. I always thought about the people who never made it in at night.”

Bookie’s compassion is ingrained, as his mom recounted instances of aiding people in vulnerable situations even before the nonprofit’s inception. She shared a touching story of providing not only a sleeping bag but also winter clothing to a homeless man sleeping in the cold.

What began with 10 dinners has evolved into a significant effort, sometimes distributing close to 100 meals, all prepared by Cheree or sourced from local food trucks with leftovers. Bookie’s ambitions extend beyond, expressing, “My goal is to pass out 1,000 meals in one day.”

He also dreams of becoming an NFL superstar when he grows up. It is evident that this young man is not only making a difference but also setting an inspiring pathway for his peers as an exemplary role model.