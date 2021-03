DEL RIO, Texas (KXAN) — An Austin man is charged in connection with a crash that killed eight undocumented immigrant near the border city of Del Rio on Monday.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Sebastian Tovar, 24, of Austin, appeared in federal court Wednesday. He is charged for his role in a conspiracy to transport undocumented immigrants resulting in death. He faces up to life in federal prison if he is convicted.