9 new COVID-19 deaths, 225 new cases reported in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Tuesday, El Paso reports 9 additional COVID-19 deaths and 225 new virus cases.

According to a release, all patients had underlying conditions. They include:

1 female in her 50s

2 females in their 60s

1 female in her 70s

2 males in their 70s

3 males in their 80s

The death toll is now at 239.

As of today the total number of cases in El Paso is 13,552, and 3,371 of those cases are being reported as active.

There are currently 283 patients in the hospital, 114 in the ICU, and 52 on ventilators.

The city also reporting 9,942 patients designated as having recovered from the virus.

