EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — We are forecasting El Paso to experience a gradual warming trend in the upcoming week.

Beginning Sunday, breezy conditions are expected with a high of 66 degrees and overnight temperatures at 40 degrees.

Monday will see a high of 65, dipping into below freezing temperatures in the evening.

Tuesday looks like promising clear skies and a high of 57 degrees. By Wednesday, temperatures rise to 65 before cooling to the lower 40s.

Thursday brings a beautiful day with a forecasted high of 71, though overnight lows persist in the 40s.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures are projected to drop to 63 degrees on Friday with an overnight low of 38.

The rest of the week will maintain temperatures in the lower 60s and upper 30s.