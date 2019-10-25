8th court of appeals halts demolition of Durangutio neighborhood

The Duranguito neighborhood will stand another night after the eighth court of appeals granted local historian, Max Grossman, a motion for emergency relief on Thursday.

This just came hours after an El Paso County District judge denied the renewal for a demolition ban.

City attorney Karla Nieman said they expected Grossman’s appeal, but said it is delaying the project and costing taxpayers money.

According to the city, litigation cost so far is about $1.5 million.

The Duranguito site is where the city plans to build it’s proposed multipurpose arena that was approved by voters in 2012, but it’s not going to stop local historians who want to preserve the area.

“This is going to be a long struggle,” said David Romo a local historian. “It’s not going to end with us you know they might win one small little battle, but the road ahead of us is long.”

According to Max Grossman, a briefing schedule related to his appeal will be issued in the coming days.