85 new cases, 2 new virus-related deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Health reports two additional virus-related deaths and 85 new cases, along with 10 additional weeks-old cases.

According to a release, both patients had underlying conditions, They include:

1 female in her 60s

1 male in his 80s

The death toll in El Paso is 467.

So far, El Paso County has reported 21,826 positive cases, with 2,770 of those reported as active.

The borderland has seen 18,468 recoveries.

Currently 115 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19, 44 are on ICU, and 23 are on ventilators.

