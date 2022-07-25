EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation announced an $80,000 anonymous donation for interactive technology as well a gift to the general hospital endowment.

Play helps children heal faster and through the generosity of this new donation, children throughout the hospital will be able to engage with video game systems and interactive tables to help with healing. Through the Child Life Department, hospital child life specialists will be able to bring a new engagement opportunity for our pediatric patients.

“Our certified child life specialists play a key role in emotional support for our patients and their families by normalizing the healthcare setting through various activities and experiences,” said Dr. Cindy Stout, President, and CEO of El Paso Children’s Hospital. “The addition of this new interactive equipment will have a significant impact on the overall success of our child life program, but more importantly on the outcomes of our patients.”

“We believe in improving the quality of living for our patients. Needing to stay at El Paso Children’s Hospital may be necessary, but if we can make it more comfortable, a little more enjoyable for children, perhaps it can contribute to positive outcomes,” said Dr. B. Abigail Tarango, Executive Director of the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The donor’s desire for kids to be kids during their recovery was the basis behind making this significant donation.

