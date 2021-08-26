80 percent of El Paso COVID-19 hospitalizations are unvaccinated according to Health Authority

FILE – In this July 16, 2021, file photo, nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency Department in Springfield, Mo., don personal protective equipment to treat patients with COVID-19. Many overwhelmed hospitals, with no beds to offer, are putting critically ill COVID-19 patients on planes, helicopters and ambulances and sending them hundreds of miles to far-flung states for treatment. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in El Paso County is rising. Currently, there are 128 people hospitalized with the virus and 48 in ICU.

The City and County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza says the majority of those hospitalized are unvaccinated against the virus.

“About 8 out of 10 approximately are the people that end up in the hospital so 80 percent of those people who end up in the hospital could be prevented if they receive the vaccine,” said Dr. Ocaranza.

As for the Delta variant, on Thursday the city of El Paso reported 139 and there are 1,965 active cases. On Wednesday, the city reported 10 additional Delta variant cases.

The Public Health Department Director for the city of El Paso says there are more cases of the variant in El Paso than what has been reported.

“We do expect many other individuals to have the delta variant in the community,” said Angela Mora, the El Paso Public Health Department Director.

