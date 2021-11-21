80 previously convicted migrants caught illegally crossing border in El Paso since October 1

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the last seven weeks, more than 80 migrants, with previous criminal convictions, were caught trying to illegally cross into the United States in the El Paso area.
According to Border Patrol, a pair of migrants from El Salvador, who had ties to gangs, were wanted for homicide. Another migrant, who was also wanted for murder, was sent back to Mexico.
Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials said that many of the migrants are felons, sex offenders, child predators, and drug traffickers.
