80 previously convicted migrants caught illegally crossing border in El Paso since October 1

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the last seven weeks, more than 80 migrants, with previous criminal convictions, were caught trying to illegally cross into the United States in the El Paso area.

According to Border Patrol, a pair of migrants from El Salvador, who had ties to gangs, were wanted for homicide. Another migrant, who was also wanted for murder, was sent back to Mexico.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials said that many of the migrants are felons, sex offenders, child predators, and drug traffickers.

“The brave men and women of the El Paso Sector work tirelessly to protect our border communities. Many times, our agents encounter migrants entering illegally into the United States who were previously removed with previous criminal convictions…Most of the time these same migrants re-enter illegally and try to

evade detection, as they know, if arrested by Border Patrol, they will face incarceration once again. I’m grateful for the vigilance and commitment portrayed by our Border Patrol Agents in keeping our communities safe.” El Paso Sector Border Patrol Chief Gloria I. Chavez. “

