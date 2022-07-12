EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dona Ana County Sheriff’s deputies arrest parents of 8-month-old baby who was found unresponsive at their trailer home.

According to Dona Ana Sheriff Kim Stewart, deputies were dispatched to 600 block of Thorpe Road on Saturday July 9 just after 2 p.m.

Call came from parents 21-year-old Brianna Garcia and 28-year-old Jasper Garcia-Moreno who found their son unresponsive that afternoon.

According to the affidavit, the parents went to bed the night before around 10 p.m., leaving their son to sleep in an infant car seat, buckled up, in the side storage room in their trailer home.

The affidavit stated one of the deputies noticed the car seat in the storage room and that “the air was stagnant and the air temperature was significantly higher than the rest of the house.”

8-month-old Germiah Garcia received CPR and was taken into a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

The investigation revealed, according to the affidavit, that the baby was diagnosed with a cranial deformity that required him to receive medication and wear a helmet.

Sheriff Stewart explained they are still awaiting for autopsy results to determine the official cause of death.

“We’re not sure if the child was ill and was put in this room for some reason or his condition was ignored or there was something that caused that child to become, perhaps, overheated or something of that nature in that space,” Sheriff Stewart said.

Parents were both charged with abuse of child resulting in death.

They also have a 2 and a 3-year-old who are currently in custody of Children, Youth and Families Department.

They also had an unrelated 14-year-old living with them who was now returned to her parents.

Affidavit also revealed the father had apparently consumed marijuana, alcohol and Suboxone, an opioid used to treat narcotic dependence, the night before the incident.