EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Seventy-eight new nursing students at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso will be going through a rite of passage on Tuesday.

Texas Tech’s Hunt School of Nursing will have a white coat ceremony for its winter nursing cohort at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9. The ceremony will be at the Academic Education Center Auditorium on TTUHSC El Paso campus, 4800 Alberta Ave.

“The ceremony marks the beginning of the students’ educational journey at the Hunt School of Nursing, as they embark on its Accelerated B.S.N. program. This intensive 16-month program culminates in a bachelor’s degree in nursing, placing them on a path to a meaningful and high-income career in our Borderplex hospitals and across the globe,” according to a news release sent out by Texas Tech.



The winter cohort consists of 78 students, with the majority coming from the El Paso region.

“The Hunt School of Nursing is dedicated to growing our own local nurses to address the region’s critical nurse shortage and other unique community health needs along the U.S.-Mexico border. Most of the school’s graduating nurses remain in the region to practice,” according to the news release.



Each student will receive a white coat embroidered with the Hunt School of Nursing seal.

“The coat symbolizes the cloak of compassion, reminding each during their careers of the importance of humility when it comes providing care to their community. Their stethoscopes, which they received earlier, represent the science on which their profession rests. Together, they provide the pillars of their training,” the news release stated.