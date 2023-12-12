EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A total of 75 students in the Clint Independent School District got an early holiday gift on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Images from the Happy Feet shoe giveaway at Frank Macias Elementary — photos by Miguel Paredes/KTSM

Twenty-five students from each of Red Sands, Frank Macias and Carroll T. Welch elementary schools received shoes through the Happy Feet Project.

Students who received shoes were picked by their school counselors. The project was done by the Rotary Club of El Paso.

Students who received shoes were from a range of grades from Pre-K to fifth grade at all three campuses.

“They felt special; their eyes got big,” said Angie Bailon, the director of school counseling at Clint ISD. “When they saw the Nike boxes, you could hear some of them tell their friends, ‘I think we are getting Nikes.’ Their eyes lit up and they couldn’t wait to get them on.”