74-year-old Cocaine Smuggler stopped at El Paso Port of Entry

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers seized over 35 pounds of cocaine Tuesday evening at the Bridge of the Americas port of entry.

The seizure happened just after 7 p.m. when a 74-year-old U.S. citizen entered the border driving a mini-van from Mexico, a release said.

A CBP Officer noticed three large plastic containers in a storage compartment and requested a canine team to screen the vehicle.

According to a release, the canine alerted CBP Officers and after further inspection, officers discovered approximately 35 pounds of cocaine hidden within the containers.

“The team performed flawlessly and used all parts of our layered enforcement techniques,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha in a release. “I commend the primary officer’s instinct, the canine team, and the officers in the secondary area for stopping these drugs from reaching American communities.”

The case remains under investigation and the drugs were seized, a release said.