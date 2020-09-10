72 new cases, 3 additional COVID-19 related deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Health reports 72 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths, and 4 weeks-old cases this Thursday morning.

According to a release all patients had underlying conditions. They include:

1 male in his 50s

1 male in his 60s

1 female in her 80s

The death toll is currently 452, and the total number of confirmed cases is 21,335.

City Health officials say 18,036 people are designated as having recovered from the virus, while 2,724 cases are reported as active.

As of today, there are 111 patients hospitalized with the virus, and 48 in the ICU.

For a complete look at COVID-19 data, click here.