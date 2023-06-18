EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At least seven people were sent to the hospital after a single vehicle crash in the Upper Valley early Sunday morning, June 18, El Paso Police said.

The crash happened at 2:48 a.m. at Country Club Drive and Memory Lane, police said.

The Special Traffic Investigations unit, which looks into serious crashes, has been requested. Police say to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Police have not said how serious the injuries are or what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story and KTSM is working to get more information.